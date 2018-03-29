Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts big double-double versus Nets

Vucevic posted 24 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Nets.

Vucevic scored 24 points for the second straight game and rounded out his double-double with his highest rebounding total since Dec. 8. He went four straight games without recording double-digit rebounds into last week, but he's bounced back with 26 total boards over his last two. He will look to continue his recent resurgence in a favorable matchup with the Bulls on Friday.