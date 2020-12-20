Vucevic scored 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3PT) to go with 12 rebounds and two assists during Saturday's 120-117 preseason win over Charlotte.
Vucevic finished the preseason in style with a double-double, including a team-high 12 rebounds on Saturday. The center is a nailed on starter for Orlando and has little competition in his role heading into the new year. As such fantasy managers should feel confident selecting him in the third or fourth round of drafts.
