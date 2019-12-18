Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts double-double in loss

Vucevic had 12 points (4-15, 2-8 3PT, 2-2 FT),11 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 109-102 loss at Utah.

Vucevic increased his playing time in his second game coming from back injury and aside from producing a double-double, the fact that he has logged nearly 30 minutes in two games over a three-night span suggests he's completely recovered from the ankle injury that forced him to miss 11 games. He should continue receiving consistent playing time and something close to his full workload Wednesday at Denver.