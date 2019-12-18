Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts double-double in loss
Vucevic had 12 points (4-15, 2-8 3PT, 2-2 FT),11 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 109-102 loss at Utah.
Vucevic increased his playing time in his second game coming from back injury and aside from producing a double-double, the fact that he has logged nearly 30 minutes in two games over a three-night span suggests he's completely recovered from the ankle injury that forced him to miss 11 games. He should continue receiving consistent playing time and something close to his full workload Wednesday at Denver.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: No lingering ankle soreness•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 20 in return•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: To receive significant minutes•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Draws start in first game back•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Available Sunday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...