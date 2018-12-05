Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts double-double Tuesday
Vucevic contributed 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes Tuesday against Miami.
Vucevic was excellent yet again, racking up his 16th double-double of the year and leading the game with a plus-31 net rating. The eighth-year center has taken a step forward in 2018-19 and is shooting the ball at career-best rates from all levels, making 55.3 percent of his shots from the field, 84.3 percent from the line and 40.9 percent from three. Vucecic is contributing in all categories, averaging 21.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 threes, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steal per game, and as long as his shooting numbers don't regress too much, he is well on his way to a breakout season.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in victory Friday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Continues thriving in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Drops 31 points Sunday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Hauls in 18 rebounds Tuesday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Falls just short of triple-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Has season-high 36 points Saturday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.