Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts double-double Tuesday

Vucevic contributed 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes Tuesday against Miami.

Vucevic was excellent yet again, racking up his 16th double-double of the year and leading the game with a plus-31 net rating. The eighth-year center has taken a step forward in 2018-19 and is shooting the ball at career-best rates from all levels, making 55.3 percent of his shots from the field, 84.3 percent from the line and 40.9 percent from three. Vucecic is contributing in all categories, averaging 21.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 threes, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steal per game, and as long as his shooting numbers don't regress too much, he is well on his way to a breakout season.