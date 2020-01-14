Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts double-double

Vucevic had 26 points (9-23 FG, 2-6 3PT, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 114-112 win at Sacramento.

Vucevic has six double-doubles over his last seven outings, and he is averaging 20.9 points with 13.9 rebounds during that seven-game stretch. The Montenegrin has been one of the most productive big men in the league over the last few weeks, and he will aim to extend this sizzling run of form Wednesday against the Lakers on the road.