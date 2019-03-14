Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts monster double-double

Vucevic registered 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes Wednesday against Washington.

Vucevic secured his fifth straight double-double, as he continues to prove why he was worthy of his first All-Star Game appearance back in February. The 7-0 center is off to a stellar start to March and is averaging 22.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 block and 1.6 steals through six contests. Expect Vucevic to remain a strong source of scoring and rebounding throughout the rest of the regular season.