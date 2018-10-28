Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts team-high 16 points in loss
Vucevic posted 16 points (7-10 FG, 2/2 FT), nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 21 minutes in Saturday's 113-91 loss to the Bucks.
Despite leading the team in scoring, it was a mediocre night by Vucevic's standards. When the game was out of reach, the team elected to give Mo Bamba some extra playing time, which is why Vucevic logged only 21 minutes. Owners should not be too concerned by Saturday's stat line, as Vucevic is one of the league's most prolific centers in more competitive contests.
