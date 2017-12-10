Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts triple-double Saturday
Vucevic recorded his first career triple-double in Saturday's 117-110 loss to the Hawks, finishing with 31 points (13-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes.
The assist and three-pointers outputs are particularly noteworthy for Vucevic, who has shown dramatic improvement in both categories this season to elevate his overall fantasy outlook. In addition to his traditionally strong scoring and rebounding production, Vucevic is averaging 3.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.5 treys per game and shooting 81.8 percent from the free-throw line this season, all of which are career highs.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Collects season-high 17 rebounds•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Collects season-high 16 rebounds•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Leads team with 34 points in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Puts up inefficient double-double in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Pours in 25 points, 13 boards in Monday's loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Salvages line with defense•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...