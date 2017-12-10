Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts triple-double Saturday

Vucevic recorded his first career triple-double in Saturday's 117-110 loss to the Hawks, finishing with 31 points (13-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes.

The assist and three-pointers outputs are particularly noteworthy for Vucevic, who has shown dramatic improvement in both categories this season to elevate his overall fantasy outlook. In addition to his traditionally strong scoring and rebounding production, Vucevic is averaging 3.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.5 treys per game and shooting 81.8 percent from the free-throw line this season, all of which are career highs.