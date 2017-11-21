Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Pours in 25 points, 13 boards in Monday's loss

Vucevic had 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 105-97 loss to the Pacers.

Vucevic bounced back following Saturday's letdown effort in a blowout loss to the Jazz, recording his sixth double-double of the campaign while pouring in 20 points or more for the sixth time as well. With 31 made threes thus far in 2017-18, Vucevic has already made more treys through 17 appearances this season than he had in his previous six seasons (30 in 399 games) combined.

