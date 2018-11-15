Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Pours in game-high 30 in win over Sixers

Vucevic scored 30 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 win over the 76ers.

On a night when all eyes were on Jimmy Butler making his Philly debut, it was Vucevic who shone the brightest, as he set a season high in points while holding Joel Embiid to just 6-for-20 shooting from the floor. Vucevic is on pace for a career year so far, contributing strong numbers across the board including personal bests in assists (3.5 per game) and field-goal shooting (53.8 percent).