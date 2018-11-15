Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Pours in game-high 30 in win over Sixers
Vucevic scored 30 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 win over the 76ers.
On a night when all eyes were on Jimmy Butler making his Philly debut, it was Vucevic who shone the brightest, as he set a season high in points while holding Joel Embiid to just 6-for-20 shooting from the floor. Vucevic is on pace for a career year so far, contributing strong numbers across the board including personal bests in assists (3.5 per game) and field-goal shooting (53.8 percent).
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Third straight double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Impressive again in comfortable victory•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in win over Wizards•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in win over Cavs•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double in loss to Clippers•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in impressive performance•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...