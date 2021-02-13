Vucevic totaled 42 points (17-22 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 123-112 victory versus Sacramento on Friday.

Vucevic's scoring barrage was especially impressive given the fact that he needed only 22 shots to reach the lofty point total. The big man wasn't just pouring it in from the post; he tied a career high with six three-pointers to extend his streak to 27 straight games with at least one made trey to begin the season. He's on pace to obliterate his career-best marks with 24.0 points and 2.7 three-pointers per game while also averaging 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals.