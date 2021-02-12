Vucevic logged 25 points (8-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes in Thursday's 111-104 loss to the Warriors.
As expected, Vucevic was one of the best fantasy plays at center on Thursday's slate, and he continues to deliver substantial numbers while Aaron Gordon recovers. Over the past five games, he's averaging a whopping 26.6 points, 14.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fills stat sheet Tuesday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Struggles from three-point range•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Drops career-best 43 in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Just misses out on 20-20 game•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Strong double-double Sunday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Paces way with 26 points•