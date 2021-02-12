Vucevic logged 25 points (8-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes in Thursday's 111-104 loss to the Warriors.

As expected, Vucevic was one of the best fantasy plays at center on Thursday's slate, and he continues to deliver substantial numbers while Aaron Gordon recovers. Over the past five games, he's averaging a whopping 26.6 points, 14.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.