Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Puts up inefficient double-double in loss

Vucevic finished with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 124-118 loss to Minnesota.

Vucevic was cold from the floor on Wednesday, but salvaged his line with 14 rebounds and a block. He has been excellent so far this season, but has slowed down after his amazing start. Parallel to his form, the Magic have also regressed after their hot start, losing their last six consecutive games. Along with Aaron Gordon, Vucevic has added a three-point shot to his arsenal. This looks like it is here to stay, and something owners can rely on for the rest of the season.