Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Quiet in loss
Vucevic collected 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 loss versus the Celtics.
Vucevic struggled to score in this game, but was still able to record a double-double. This is the sixth time in his last nine starts that the center has posted double-digit rebounds and his 11th double-double since the start of January. Vucevic should have a better showing Thursday night, when the Magic visit the Knicks. The last time he faced this club, Vucevic produced 21 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes of work.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double streak ends•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Back-to-back double-doubles•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Ugly shooting mars double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Hits glass hard in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...