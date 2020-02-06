Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Quiet in loss

Vucevic collected 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 loss versus the Celtics.

Vucevic struggled to score in this game, but was still able to record a double-double. This is the sixth time in his last nine starts that the center has posted double-digit rebounds and his 11th double-double since the start of January. Vucevic should have a better showing Thursday night, when the Magic visit the Knicks. The last time he faced this club, Vucevic produced 21 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes of work.