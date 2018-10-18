Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Quiet in opening-night win
Vucevic had 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's win over the Heat.
Vucevic got the start at center and saw 28 minutes of action, while rookie Mo Bamba played 25 minutes off the bench. Even as a rookie, Bamba is the better defender of the two, but Vucevic's role as the primary center should be safe for the time being.
