Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Quiet night on glass

Vucevic scored 25 points (12-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Friday's 123-119 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

While he did score at least 25 points for the fifth time through 10 games in March, he was thoroughly dominated on the glass by Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas, leaving Vucevic with a season-low four boards. The 28-year-old has also lost his touch from beyond the arc this month, going 3-for-22 (13.6 percent) on three-point attempts, and fatigue could be setting in at the end of a long and busy campaign. With the Magic sitting just a half-game out of a playoff spot, though, don't expect Vucevic to get a night off to rest down the stretch.