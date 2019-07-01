Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Reaches new deal with Orlando

Vucevic agreed Sunday to re-sign with the Magic on a four-year, $100 million contract, the Associated Press reports.

Rumors surfaced in the days leading up to the start of free agency Sunday that Vucevic was likely to stick around in Orlando rather than pursue work elsewhere, and the Magic acted quickly to ensure that would be the case. The 28-year-old should continuing serving as a fulcrum piece for the Magic after leading the team to its first playoff berth since 2011-12 and earning his first All-Star appearance last season. The center averaged 20.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 blocks, 1.1 triples and 1.0 steal per game in 2018-19, numbers that all matched or surpassed his previous career-best marks.