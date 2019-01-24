Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Records double-double in 33 minutes
Vucevic accounted for 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assist, two steals and four blocks in 33 minutes Wednesday as Orlando fell to Brooklyn.
Vucevic posted his fourth double-double in the last five games Wednesday, as he continues to build on a career year. The veteran big man is averaging a career high in points per game (20.5), rebounds per game (12), assists per game (3.8), and blocks per game (1.2) and is showing no signs of slowing down.
