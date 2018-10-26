Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Records double-double in loss Thursday
Vucevic finished with 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Thursday's 128-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Vucevic has now scored over 20 points and collected 10 rebounds in each of the past three games, also contributing multiple steals in each contest. He is the top post-player for the Magic right now and should continue to be showered with opportunities, as he has not attempted less than 10 shots in any game this season.
