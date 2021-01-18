Vucevic dropped 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks over 36 minutes in Monday's 91-84 loss to the Knicks.

It was just another day at the office for Vucevic as he registered his 10th double-double in 14 games. The one negative to his game Monday was that he failed to register an assist for the first time this season. Since his 15-point, six-rebound performance, Vucevic is averaging 29 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 63 percent over his last two games.