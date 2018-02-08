Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Remains out Thursday

Vucevic (hand) will not play in Thursday's game against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

While Vucevic was upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game, coach Frank Vogel still believes that the big man needs a few more practices under his belt before it is safe for him to return to the hardwood. Bismack Biyombo will continue to start at center in Vucevic's absence, while Khem Birch, who has started seeing extended minutes off the bench as of late, should continue to trend upward.