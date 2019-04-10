Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Ruled out Wednesday

Vucevic (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Wth the Magic having already locked up a playoff spot, the team won't force Vucevic onto the floor after the All-Star came down with a stomach virus Wednesday morning. Khem Birch will likely see the biggest boost in minutes in Vucevic's absence against Charlotte.

