Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Ruled out Wednesday
Vucevic (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Wth the Magic having already locked up a playoff spot, the team won't force Vucevic onto the floor after the All-Star came down with a stomach virus Wednesday morning. Khem Birch will likely see the biggest boost in minutes in Vucevic's absence against Charlotte.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with stomach bug•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Drops 25 points in blowout win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Leads way with 29 points•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Inefficient but productive Thursday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Stays hot with double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Wins post battle Monday•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...