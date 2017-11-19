Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Salvages line with defense

Vucevic finished with just eight points (3-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 23 minutes during Saturday's 125-85 loss to the Jazz

The Magic were terrible in this one, with the game practically over at half-time. The starters played limited minutes, including Vucevic who saw only 23 minutes. He was able to help owners with three steals and two blocks, but did little else. Since his hot start to the season, he has come back to where we thought he might be heading into opening night. He still remains an excellent option for anyone at the center position.