Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 15 points in 33 minutes

Vucevic scored 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), grabbed seven rebounds, dished three assists, snatched one steal, and recorded two blocks across 33 minutes Monday in Orlando's loss to Oklahoma City.

The 2017-18 incarnation of Vucevic is unlike any of the previous versions we have seen. Vucevic is only 27-years-old, but his offensive game has been revitalized under coach Frank Vogel. He added an effective three-point stroke into his repertoire, shooting 35.5-percent from deep on 4.1 attempts-per-game, which quadruples his former career high. Vucevic turned a reliable mid-range jumper from his earlier years into a legit weapon beyond-the-arc and has improved his fantasy value as a result.