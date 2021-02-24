Vucevic finished with 20 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt), nine boards, four assists, and two blocks in 33 minutes of a 105-93 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

Vucevic managed to lead his team in scoring despite overcoming an injury that sent him to the locker room mid-game. It was a rough night shooting for the USC product, and was the first time in three games he scored fewer than 30 points. He'll face the Nets on Thursday.