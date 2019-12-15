Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 20 in return
Vucevic pitched in 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 130-119 over the Pelicans.
Vucevic returned to the lineup following an 11-game absence with an ankle injury and immediately reassumed his status as the team's top offensive option. Tuesday's matchup versus the Jazz figures to be much more challenging, but fantasy owners across all formats can safely reinsert Vucevic into lineups.
