Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 20 in win over Pelicans
Vucevic amassed 20 points (9-17 FG), eight rebounds and three assists in a 115-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.
Vucevic has seen a downtick in his scoring over the last week or so, as this is the first time he's reached the 20-point plateau since October 21. What has been a nice surprise are the assists though, as this marks his fifth game with at least three assists.
