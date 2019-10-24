Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 21 points in season opener
Vucevic went for 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 94-85 win over the Cavaliers.
Vucevic was efficient while nearly notching a double-double. He remains the go-to scoring option for the Magic, plus he's very capable of getting others involved as well. Having been a first-time All-Star last season, fantasy owners can reasonably expect another solid campaign from Vucevic so long as he can stay healthy.
