Vucevic had 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-4 FT) and 11 boards in Sunday's win over the Kings.
Vucevic had an efficient night from the field, helping Orlando build a 30-plus-point lead early in the second half. The big man also added two assists and two steals in just 24 minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts 22 points in restart opener•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fills stat sheet against Denver•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in opening scrimmage•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fourth straight double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Dominates Rockets on glass•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Comes close to triple-double•