Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 27 in Monday's defeat
Vucevic provided 27 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 101-93 loss to the Hawks.
Vucevic was efficient offensively while scoring at least 20 for the sixth time in his last eight appearances. His per-game averages and shooting percentages have taken a dip here in 2019-20, but Vucevic is still a very versatile contributor for fantasy purposes.
