Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 28 in loss

Vucevic accounted for 28 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a block in 31 minutes during Friday's loss to Washington.

Vucevic reached the 20 point threshold for his fourth-straight game, continuing his excellent season. Vucevic has maintained his strong production throughout the season and shows no signs of slowing down even with the Magic falling quickly down the standings. The veteran center's producing at career-best rates across the board and is averaging 20.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.2 threes and 1.0 steal in 31.1 minutes per game on the season.