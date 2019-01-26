Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 28 in loss
Vucevic accounted for 28 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a block in 31 minutes during Friday's loss to Washington.
Vucevic reached the 20 point threshold for his fourth-straight game, continuing his excellent season. Vucevic has maintained his strong production throughout the season and shows no signs of slowing down even with the Magic falling quickly down the standings. The veteran center's producing at career-best rates across the board and is averaging 20.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.2 threes and 1.0 steal in 31.1 minutes per game on the season.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Records double-double in 33 minutes•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in win over Hawks•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big night in loss to Bucks•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Paces team in assists•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in win over Celtics•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....