Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 30 points in near loss

Vucevic recorded 30 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists and a block in Sunday's loss to Washington.

Vucevic reached 30 points for the first time this year in an impressive offensive outing against a porous Wizards frontline. After an all-star season in 2018-29, Vucevic's gotten off to a slower-than-anticipated start this season, though he appears to be nearing the end of his extended shooting slump. Through 13 games, the veteran center's providing 17.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 32.3 minutes.