Vucevic notched 28 points (11-27 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 43 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Vucevic continues to be the undisputed leader of the Magic's offense and, while he needed to rely on volume to make an impact here -- he needed 27 shots to score 28 points -- he still produced a strong effort on both ends of the court. Vucevic also has 10 double-doubles in 15 appearances this season.