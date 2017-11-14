Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores team-high 20 in Monday's loss

Vucevic scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to the Warriors.

His transformation into a stretch big continues, and Vucevic is now averaging 1.8 three-pointers a game while still keeping his field-goal percentage above 50 percent. If he can somehow maintain that balance, his fantasy value will more than withstand the loss of rebounds that have accompanied his shift away from the basket on the offensive end of the court.