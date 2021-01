Vucevic notched 30 points (13-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's 108-99 loss against the Thunder.

Vucevic has scored 15 or more points in six straight contests, and he has topped the 20-point mark in three of those games. He's also posted five double-doubles in that six-game stretch, meaning he's making a clear, sizable impact on both ends of the court on a regular basis. He should remain as Orlando's go-to guy on offense moving forward.