Vucevic went for 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes in Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Hornets.

Sunday was the first time in five games that Vucevic failed to knock down at least 10 shots in a game. Despite that, he has now recorded five consecutive 20-point performances while also adding four double-doubles along the way. He continues to be the No. 1 option for the Magic and has now led them in both points and rebounds in eight of 17 games this season.