Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Secures double-double Wednesday
Vucevic recorded 19 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Heat.
Vucevic is being encouraged by the coaching staff to shoot more threes this season, which we saw come to fruition during Wednesday's regular-season opener. While he failed to make one, if he can start knocking them down at a respectable clip, it will add another layer to his fantasy value.
