Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Sees across-the-board downturn Friday

Vucevic totaled 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes in Friday's 94-88 loss to the Kings.

The floor-spacing center couldn't get much going on the offensive end despite a favorable matchup, leading to his lowest scoring total since Dec. 4. Vucevic has looked sharp in the majority of contests since returning Feb. 22 from an extended layoff due to a hand injury, and he'd posted double-doubles in three of four games prior to Friday's. Therefore, he'll be poised for a bounce-back against the Clippers on Saturday night.