Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Sees downturn in production
Vucevic managed 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during the Magic's 107-85 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Sunday.
Vucevic had finally looked like himself in Game 3, posting a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double across 39 minutes. Sunday, he was right back to the type of subdued performance he'd produced in Games 1 and 2, when he'd averaged 8.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 block. Vucevic has come up small in three of the first four games of the series overall, and the Magic will presumably need a trademark effort from him in Game 5 to have any chance of extending the series.
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...