Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Sees downturn in production

Vucevic managed 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during the Magic's 107-85 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Sunday.

Vucevic had finally looked like himself in Game 3, posting a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double across 39 minutes. Sunday, he was right back to the type of subdued performance he'd produced in Games 1 and 2, when he'd averaged 8.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 block. Vucevic has come up small in three of the first four games of the series overall, and the Magic will presumably need a trademark effort from him in Game 5 to have any chance of extending the series.