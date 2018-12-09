Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Set to play Monday

Vucevic (ankle) took part in the non-contact portions of Sunday's practice and is good to go for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

There's a chance the sprained ankle Vucevic picked up in Friday's contest against the Pacers could result in him earning a probable or questionable listing on the Magic's injury report for Monday, but the center looks to be in little jeopardy of missing the contest. He'll once again rank as a must-play fantasy option for the Magic's three-game week while he maintains career-high marks in points (21.0), assists (3.7) and three-pointers (1.2) per game in addition to personal-best efficiency rates from the field (55.1 percent), free-throw line (84 percent) and three-point range (40.5 percent).