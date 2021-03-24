Vucevic scored 18 points (8-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets.

Vucevic's run of struggles from the field continued, as he's shot just 37.1 percent in his last four games. He's still managed to score 19.9 points per contest in that span due to the volume he is able to command in the team's offense. Aside from his poor shooting, Vucevic as continued to produce elsewhere in the box score, nabbing double-digit boards in four of his last five games while also averaging 4.6 assists.