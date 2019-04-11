Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Should be fine for Game 1

Vucevic (illness) went through a workout Thursday and is expected to be fine for Saturday's Game 1 against Toronto, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Vucevic missed Wednesday's game against Charlotte with an illness, but he was able to do some individual work Thursday and said he's "feeling a lot better." With another day to prepare before Saturday's contest, expect the All-Star to be back at full strength for Game 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...