Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Should be fine for Game 1

Vucevic (illness) went through a workout Thursday and is expected to be fine for Saturday's Game 1 against Toronto, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Vucevic missed Wednesday's game against Charlotte with an illness, but he was able to do some individual work Thursday and said he's "feeling a lot better." With another day to prepare before Saturday's contest, expect the All-Star to be back at full strength for Game 1.