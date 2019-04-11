Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Should be fine for Game 1
Vucevic (illness) went through a workout Thursday and is expected to be fine for Saturday's Game 1 against Toronto, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Vucevic missed Wednesday's game against Charlotte with an illness, but he was able to do some individual work Thursday and said he's "feeling a lot better." With another day to prepare before Saturday's contest, expect the All-Star to be back at full strength for Game 1.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with stomach bug•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Drops 25 points in blowout win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Leads way with 29 points•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Inefficient but productive Thursday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Stays hot with double-double•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...