Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Sidelined at least four weeks

Vucevic will miss at least four weeks due to his right ankle injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Vucevic suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Raptors, and while initial X-rays came back clean, a followup MRI confirmed the issue is serious enough to keep the big man sidelined for at least the next month. Khem Birch is a candidate to fill in for Vucevic, while Mo Bamba and Amile Jefferson could also factor into the rotation.