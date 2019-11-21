Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Sidelined at least four weeks
Vucevic will miss at least four weeks due to his right ankle injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Vucevic suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Raptors, and while initial X-rays came back clean, a followup MRI confirmed the issue is serious enough to keep the big man sidelined for at least the next month. Khem Birch is a candidate to fill in for Vucevic, while Mo Bamba and Amile Jefferson could also factor into the rotation.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: X-Rays negative•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 30 points in near loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double against Sixers•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Grabs fourth straight double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in rout•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.