Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Snags 19 boards
Vucevic finished Friday's matchup against the Bulls with 19 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists and four blocks over 37 minutes.
Vucevic dominated the glass despite a 90-80 loss at the hands of Chicago. He now sits with 21 double-doubles on the season across 29 games and is currently a must-start in nearly all league formats from game-to-game. Vucevic will carry a 20.6 ppg and 11.7 rpg average into Sunday's tilt against Miami.
