Vucevic posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 loss against the Raptors.

Vucevic has posted three straight double-doubles in four games since the restart, but this was the first time in that stretch where he couldn't reach the 20-point threshold. Despite this subpar scoring effort, Vucevic should remain one of Orlando's main scoring threats during the final weeks of the regular season.