Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Solid shooting night
Vucevic scored 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), while tacking on seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks during the Magic's 103-95 victory over the Bulls on Monday night.
Coming off a 23 point, 12 rebound, six steal performance on Friday, Vucevic didn't quite replicate those gaudy stats. He still had his way with the Bulls' big men throughout the game, putting both Wendell Carter and Thaddeus Young in foul trouble early. Interestingly, Vucevic struggled from the charity stripe, hitting just 1-of-5 free throws. Nonetheless, he can be viewed as a top-10 asset at the center position going forward.
