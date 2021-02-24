Vucevic (undisclosed) will start the second half of Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Vucevic limped to the locker room just before halftime. After some medical staff presumably checked him out, he's been deemed good to go for the second half.
