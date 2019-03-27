Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Stays hot with double-double

Vucevic compiled 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 boards, five assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes Tuesday in the Magic's 104-99 triumph over the Heat.

Vucevic hit a clutch triple to give the Magic a seven-point lead with just under six minutes remaining, allowing him to finish with multiple three-pointers for the second straight contest. The center has more or less maintained his sky-high fantasy value since the All-Star break, contributing averages of 21.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 triples in 32.6 minutes per game over that span.