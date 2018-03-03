Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Strong all-around game Friday
Vucevic provided 22 points (9-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes during a 115-106 overtime win over the Pistons on Friday.
Vucevic had possibly his best game since his return from injury as he put up his first 20-point effort since December. The six assists also marked his best total since he returned from injury. A strong finish to the season seems likely for Vucevic, who must be fairly fresh after missing a good chunk of the season.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 15 points in 33 minutes•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Just misses double-double Saturday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Collects 19 points Thursday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Will start, be limited Thursday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: On track to return Thursday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Targeting Feb. 22 for return•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...