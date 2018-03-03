Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Strong all-around game Friday

Vucevic provided 22 points (9-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes during a 115-106 overtime win over the Pistons on Friday.

Vucevic had possibly his best game since his return from injury as he put up his first 20-point effort since December. The six assists also marked his best total since he returned from injury. A strong finish to the season seems likely for Vucevic, who must be fairly fresh after missing a good chunk of the season.