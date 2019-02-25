Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Strong double-double in win

Vucevic finished with 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 31 minutes in the Magic's win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Vucevic posted another big double-double in Sunday's win, his 11th in his last 12 games. The big man has been a consistent fantasy producer all season, with strong averages in points (20.5) and rebounds (12.1).